Haleon Pakistan and Smile Train partner to provide Comprehensive Care to Children Born with Clefts

KARACHI - Haleon Pakistan Limited (formerly GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited) has announced a partnership with a leading global cleft charity, Smile Train, raising funds through its leading Oral Care brands, Sensodyne and Parodontax.
Annually, 1 in every 600 children in Pakistan is born with cleft lips and palates. In most cases, these children face difficulty in eating, speaking and breathing and are subjected to social stigma. The partnership between Haleon Pakistan and Smile Train will help children born with cleft lips/palates to lead full and productive lives, achieving their own potential and contributing to their community.
Smile Train provides training and education to local medical professionals and supports 100%-free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children all over the world including orthodontics, speech therapy and psychosocial support.
The partnership between Haleon Pakistan and Smile Train was announced at a press event in Karachi. Panellists at the event included Farhan Haroon, CEO and General Manager of Haleon Pakistan, Professor Dr Mirza Shehab Afzal Beg, MBBS, FRCS (Ire), FRCS Plastic Surgery UK and Ire), Ms Amina Mujib Khan, Integrative Nutrition Health Coach & Weightloss Consultant, and Ms Hima Raza, a makeup artist whose child was born with a cleft lip.
"As leaders in specialist oral health, we are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of children in need of free and safe access to quality cleft care. Together with Smile Train, we aim to help transform more children’s lives, one smile at a time,” said Farhan Haroon, Haleon Pakistan
The partnership, powered through Oral Care brands, Sensodyne and Parodontax, will identify and support eligible patients. A portion of sales proceeds on every pack of Sensodyne and Parodontax sold in selected retail outlets, during the period 15th March 2023 to 5th May 2023, will be donated to Smile Train Foundation on behalf of Haleon Pakistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 22, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.75
|757.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.59
|40.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.9
|36.25
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.58
|928.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.61
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.14
|740.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.42
|78.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.1
|306.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.26
|8.41
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.