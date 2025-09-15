Is Katrina Kaif expecting a baby?

News of “good news” from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s home has set social media abuzz.

According to Indian media, Bollywood’s glamorous actress Katrina Kaif and popular star Vicky Kaushal are reportedly expecting their first child soon.

Although the couple has not made any official announcement yet, reports suggest that the good news may arrive in October or November.

It is worth noting that Katrina has been avoiding public appearances and events in recent months, which has only fueled speculation among fans.

On social media, some even claim that the actress has been trying—unsuccessfully—to hide the news by wearing loose outfits.

Interestingly, when Vicky Kaushal was asked about the matter during the trailer launch of his film Bad Newz, he jokingly replied:

“Right now, just enjoy Bad Newz. When the Good News arrives, you’ll be the first to know!”

The couple tied the knot in 2021 at a historic fort in Rajasthan, and now all eyes are on when Bollywood’s power couple will finally share the “original good news.”