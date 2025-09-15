Uae Beat Oman By 42 Runs In Asia Cup 2025

ABU DHABI – United Arab Emirates (UAE) defeated Oman by 42 runs in the seventh match of the Asia Cup.

In the match played in Abu Dhabi, Oman’s team was bowled out for 130 runs in 18.4 overs while chasing a target of 173.

For Oman, Aryan Bisht stood out with 24 runs. Captain Jatinder Singh scored 20, Vinayak Shukla 20, Jiten Ramanandi 13, Shah Faisal 9, Same Srivastava 6, Hammad Mirza 5, Aamir Kaleem 2, Wasim Ali 1, and Hasnain Shah was dismissed without scoring. Shakil Ahmed remained not out with 14 runs.

For UAE, Junaid Siddique took 4 wickets, while Haider Ali and Muhammad Jawadullah claimed 2 each, and Muhammad Roheed picked up 1 wicket.

Earlier, batting first after being invited by Oman, UAE scored 172 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Captain Muhammad Waseem top-scored with 69 runs, Ali Shan Sharafu made 51, Muhammad Zohaib 21, while Asif Khan and Rahul Chopra were dismissed for 2 and 0 respectively.

Harshit Kaushik remained unbeaten on 19 runs, while Dhruv Parashar was not out on 1.

For Oman, Jiten Ramanandi took 2 wickets, while Hasnain Shah and Same Srivastava claimed 1 wicket each.