Muhammad Musa makes history with double hat-trick in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Region fast bowler Muhammad Musa created history by taking a double hat-trick in the 2025–26 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

In the final round match played at the Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad, Muhammad Musa claimed four wickets in four balls against Peshawar.

This remarkable spell marked the first double hat-trick in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in the last 10 years.

Muhammad Musa achieved the feat in the second innings, having already taken five wickets in the first innings against Peshawar.

Thanks to his outstanding bowling performance, Islamabad defeated Peshawar by an innings and 77 runs, concluding their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy campaign on a high note.

It is worth noting that Sialkot and Karachi Blues have already qualified for the final.