Gold prices hold at Rs386,300 in Pakistan after record surge

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on first working day of the week after record surge. The price of one tola of gold stayed at Rs386,300, while 10 grams of gold remained at Rs331,189.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), Silver prices also showed no change, holding steady at Rs4,443 per tola.

On the international market, gold was stable at $3,643 per ounce, with a $20 premium. Last week, bullion had climbed about 1.6% to reach a record high of $3,673.95 per ounce.

Global gold prices eased slightly on Monday due to profit-taking and a stronger US dollar, though losses were limited as investors awaited the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting. Analysts expect a possible rate cut following weaker labor market data. As of 0152 GMT, spot gold was trading at $3,633.86 per ounce.