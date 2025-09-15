Afghanistan’s Naveenul Haq ruled out of Asia Cup, Abdullah Ahmadzai named replacement

DUBAI – Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai due to an unhealed injury. He has been replaced in the squad by Abdullah Ahmadzai.

According to reports, Naveen was included in the Asia Cup squad despite not playing in the tri-nation series held in the UAE earlier.

In a press release, the Afghanistan Cricket Board stated that Naveen is recovering from a shoulder injury, but the medical team has not declared him fit.

The statement added that his treatment and rehabilitation will continue until he fully recovers.

Abdullah Ahmadzai, who was among the reserve players for the Asia Cup, was part of the Afghanistan squad in the tri-nation series played in the UAE before the tournament. He played a single match against the UAE, taking 1 wicket for 31 runs in 3 overs. Overall, he has claimed 15 wickets in 11 T20 matches.