Two new polio cases reported in KP, Pakistan’s tally rises to 26

PESHAWAR – Two new polio cases have been confirmed in Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan districts of South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the National EOC, the total number of polio cases in Pakistan this year has reached 26. Polio is an incurable disease that can cause lifelong disability. All children under five years of age must be given polio drops during every campaign.

The National EOC stated that a high-quality polio campaign is underway in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to stop the virus. These campaigns help protect children from this incurable disease. Polio campaigns have begun today in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bajaur, and Upper Dir.

The National EOC further said that during this week’s campaign, more than 1.685 million children will be administered polio drops. Parents are urged to ensure that all children under five years of age receive polio drops in every campaign.