Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound Riyal – 15 September 2025

By News Desk
8:42 am | Sep 15, 2025

KARACHI The foreign exchange market opened today with US Dollar, Euro, Pound Sterling, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal taking the lead as the most closely watched currencies.

US Dollar (USD) is trading at 282.6 (buying) and 282.9 (selling). Euro (EUR) continues to hold strong at 332 (buying) and 336 (selling). UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remains the highest among major currencies, standing at 384 (buying) and 388 (selling).

UAE Dirham (AED) is priced at 77.15 (buying) and 78 (selling). Saudi Riyal (SAR) follows closely at 75.4 (buying) and 76.15 (selling).

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) at 916.9 (buying) and 925.9 (selling), maintaining its position as the most valuable currency in the market, while the Swiss Franc (CHF) continues strong at 350.41 (buying) and 353.16 (selling).

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.6 282.9
Euro EUR 332 336
UK Pound Sterling GBP 384 388
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.15 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.15
Australian Dollar AUD 185.6 190.6
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.3 756.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.1 209.1
China Yuan CNY 39.36 39.76
Danish Krone DKK 43.9 44.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36 36.35
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.9 925.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.47 67.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.35 166.35
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.97 28.27
Omani Riyal OMR 733.9 741.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.24 77.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 218.25 223.25
Swedish Krona SEK 29.71 30.01
Swiss Franc CHF 350.41 353.16
Thai Baht THB 8.62 8.77
 
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

