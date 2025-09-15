Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound Riyal – 15 September 2025

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market opened today with US Dollar, Euro, Pound Sterling, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal taking the lead as the most closely watched currencies.

US Dollar (USD) is trading at 282.6 (buying) and 282.9 (selling). Euro (EUR) continues to hold strong at 332 (buying) and 336 (selling). UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remains the highest among major currencies, standing at 384 (buying) and 388 (selling).

UAE Dirham (AED) is priced at 77.15 (buying) and 78 (selling). Saudi Riyal (SAR) follows closely at 75.4 (buying) and 76.15 (selling).

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) at 916.9 (buying) and 925.9 (selling), maintaining its position as the most valuable currency in the market, while the Swiss Franc (CHF) continues strong at 350.41 (buying) and 353.16 (selling).