Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Prices – 15 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan opened week with slight fluctuations, amid buying frnzy in the international market.

On Monday, price of 24-karat gold was recorded at Rs386,300 per tola, while 10 grams stood at Rs331,189. In the international market, gold traded at $3,643 per ounce.

Across major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad, rates remained uniform at Rs386,300 per tola. Silver prices were reported at Rs4,443 per tola and Rs3,809 per 10 grams.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Karachi 386,300 Lahore 386,300 Islamabad 386,300 Peshawar 386,300 Quetta 386,300 Sialkot 386,300 Hyderabad 386,300 Faisalabad 386,300

Gold continues to be a key investment choice during economic instability, with investors relying on it as a hedge against inflation and currency depreciation.