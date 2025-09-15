Latest

Gold & Silver

Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Prices – 15 September 2025

By News Desk
8:27 am | Sep 15, 2025
gold prices in pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan opened week with slight fluctuations, amid buying frnzy in the international market.

On Monday, price of 24-karat gold was recorded at Rs386,300 per tola, while 10 grams stood at Rs331,189. In the international market, gold traded at $3,643 per ounce.

Across major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad, rates remained uniform at Rs386,300 per tola. Silver prices were reported at Rs4,443 per tola and Rs3,809 per 10 grams.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price
Karachi 386,300
Lahore 386,300
Islamabad 386,300
Peshawar 386,300
Quetta 386,300
Sialkot 386,300
Hyderabad 386,300
Faisalabad 386,300

Gold continues to be a key investment choice during economic instability, with investors relying on it as a hedge against inflation and currency depreciation.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now