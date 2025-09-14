Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price – 14 September 2025

KARACHI — The price of gold per tola decreased by Rs200 to Rs386,300, while 10-gram gold was sold at Rs331,189, down Rs172, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Internationally, gold slipped slightly, trading at $3,643 per ounce with a $20 premium, a decline of $2.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Karachi 386,500 Lahore 386,500 Islamabad 386,500 Peshawar 386,500 Quetta 386,500 Sialkot 386,500 Hyderabad 386,500 Faisalabad 386,500

Silver prices also fell, with the per tola rate dropping Rs13 to Rs4,443.