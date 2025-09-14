Latest

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price – 14 September 2025

By News Desk
9:05 am | Sep 14, 2025
KARACHI — The price of gold per tola decreased by Rs200 to Rs386,300, while 10-gram gold was sold at Rs331,189, down Rs172, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Internationally, gold slipped slightly, trading at $3,643 per ounce with a $20 premium, a decline of $2.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price
Karachi 386,500
Lahore 386,500
Islamabad 386,500
Peshawar 386,500
Quetta 386,500
Sialkot 386,500
Hyderabad 386,500
Faisalabad 386,500

Silver prices also fell, with the per tola rate dropping Rs13 to Rs4,443.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

