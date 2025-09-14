Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price – 14 September 2025

KARACHI — The price of gold per tola decreased by Rs200 to Rs386,300, while 10-gram gold was sold at Rs331,189, down Rs172, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).
Internationally, gold slipped slightly, trading at $3,643 per ounce with a $20 premium, a decline of $2.
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
|City
|Gold Price
|Karachi
|386,500
|Lahore
|386,500
|Islamabad
|386,500
|Peshawar
|386,500
|Quetta
|386,500
|Sialkot
|386,500
|Hyderabad
|386,500
|Faisalabad
|386,500
Silver prices also fell, with the per tola rate dropping Rs13 to Rs4,443.