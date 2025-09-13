Latest

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – Gold Prices – 13 September 2025

By News Desk
8:51 am | Sep 13, 2025
Gold Price Increases By Rs2000 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan  jumped, following a global upswing in the precious metal. The price of gold per tola increased by Rs2,500, reaching Rs386,500, while 10 grams of gold were sold at Rs331,361, up Rs2,143, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold had dropped by Rs4,100 per tola to Rs384,000. Silver prices also saw gains, rising Rs130 to Rs4,456 per tola.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price
Karachi 386,500
Lahore 386,500
Islamabad 386,500
Peshawar 386,500
Quetta 386,500
Sialkot 386,500
Hyderabad 386,500
Faisalabad 386,500

 

Internationally, gold hovered near record highs, with the rate at $3,645 per ounce plus a $20 premium, marking a $27 increase. Spot gold was up 0.5% at $3,651.92 per ounce as of 0609 GMT, close to Tuesday’s peak of $3,673.95. U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 0.5% to $3,690.30.

Analysts attribute the global rally to mounting concerns over a weakening U.S. labor market, which overshadowed inflation worries ahead of a widely expected Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week. Bullion has gained 1.8% over the week.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

