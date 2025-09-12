Gold price soars by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered significant gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday amid upward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price increased by Rs2,500 to reach Rs386,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs2,143 to settle at Rs331613 in local market.

The yellow commodity also witnessed gains in international market where per ounce rate moved up by $27 as it is being traded at $3,645.

A day earlier, the per tola price saw a decrease of Rs4,100, settling at Rs 384,000 on Thursday, compared to the previous rate of Rs 388,100.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs3,515, from Rs332,733 to Rs 329,218.

Meanwhile, the total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan slightly increased to $19,680.9 million at the beginning of September 2025 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan also surged to $14,336.3 million.

“During the week ended on 05-Sep-2025, SBP’s Fx reserves increased by US$ 34 million to US$ 14,336.3 million,” the central bank reported in its weekly statement.

However, net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks fell by $12.6 million to $5,344.6 million during the week.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on August 29, 2025, were $ 19,659.5 million.