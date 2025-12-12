Pakistan fuel pumps may shut down as dealers reject govt offer

KARACHI – The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association has rejected the profit margin offered by the government and has hinted at shutting down fuel pumps across the country.

Chairman of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, Abdul Sami Khan, said that they had demanded an 8% margin from the government, and that it is impossible to operate without this increase.

He stated that if the government does not raise the dealer margin to 8%, they will shut down fuel pumps.

The chairman said they are giving the government 10 days, after which the dealers will convene a core committee meeting to announce their final decision.

Abdul Sami Khan added that dealers currently receive a margin of 3.12%, and the government must provide a written assurance to increase it to 8%.

He further said that the government may increase the margin to 8% gradually, even in installments if necessary.