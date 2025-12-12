World Bank approves $400 million loan for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The World Bank has approved a $400 million loan to Pakistan for the Punjab Inclusive Cities Program, aimed at enhancing urban infrastructure and governance in the province’s cities.

The program focuses on improving water supply, sanitation services, and governance systems while addressing key challenges like child health, flood resilience, and increasing women’s participation in local decision-making.

A significant aspect of the program is its goal to provide safe drinking water and upgraded sanitation facilities across multiple cities in Punjab. The World Bank highlighted that improving access to clean water is crucial for reducing child stunting and preventing waterborne diseases, which will, in turn, reduce healthcare costs for families and local governments.

In addition to infrastructure improvements, the program will also enhance the financial and administrative capabilities of municipal governments. This includes improving service delivery systems, urban planning, and preparing cities to better manage climate-related challenges such as floods and droughts.

A notable feature of the initiative is its focus on empowering women, with measures to promote female representation in municipal governance. The program will provide training for women and establish dedicated complaint desks to ensure gender-inclusive participation in local administration.