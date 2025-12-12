Petroleum prices in Pakistan expected to drop by up to Rs11 per litre from Dec 16

ISLAMABAD – Good news for Pakistanis: there is a possibility of a major reduction—up to 11 rupees—in petroleum product prices after four days.

According to report, from December 16, petroleum product prices may decrease by up to 11 rupees per litre. Sources say that the relevant department has prepared the initial working regarding the expected reduction in petroleum prices.

According to sources, petrol is expected to become cheaper by 36 paisas per litre and diesel by 11 rupees 85 paisas per litre. In addition, kerosene oil may see a reduction of 11 rupees 70 paisas per litre, while light diesel may drop by 10 rupees 1 paisa per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will send the price summary for approval on December 15. After the Prime Minister’s approval, the Petroleum Division will issue the notification for the new prices.

If the proposed reduction is approved, the new price of petrol will be 263 rupees 09 paisas per litre, while the new price of high-speed diesel will be 267 rupees 80 paisas per litre.

Furthermore, after the proposed reduction, the price of kerosene oil will be 181 rupees 16 paisas per litre, and the new price of light diesel will be 153 rupees 76 paisas per litre.