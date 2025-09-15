PM Shehbaz attends Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, meets global leaders on Palestine crisis

DOHA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Doha, Qatar, to attend the emergency session of the Arab-Islamic Summit Conference, where he also met with world leaders.

Qatar’s Minister of Culture, Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, received the Prime Minister and the Pakistani delegation at Doha Airport.

The conference has been convened to discuss Israel’s airstrikes and the worsening situation of human rights violations in Palestine. More than 50 heads of Muslim countries are participating.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Prime Minister met with several world leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

He also met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Presidents of Tajikistan and Egypt, as well as the Prime Minister of Malaysia. President Mahmoud Abbas warmly greeted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi are part of the high-level delegation accompanying the Prime Minister.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Qatar and strongly condemns Israeli aggression against Qatar and other regional states.

On September 11, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Doha to express solidarity and regional unity, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for Qatar’s security and sovereignty, as well as its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.

Today’s emergency summit in Doha, with the participation of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and other Muslim leaders, reflects the firm resolve of the Muslim Ummah for strong unity and regional peace.

Meanwhile, OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, addressing the Arab-Islamic summit, strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Qatar and emphasized resolving the Palestinian issue in line with UN resolutions.