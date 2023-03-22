Search

Yashma Gill speaks candidly about her marriage plans

Maheen Khawaja 04:32 PM | 22 Mar, 2023
Source: Yashma Gill (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Yashma Gill is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz with her charming smile and impeccable acting skills for the last few years. The trendsetter and effervescent actress is widely known for her beauty and charisma. She has been always in the headlines for her fun-loving persona. 

Recently, the 29-year-old appeared on Nadir Ali's Podcast where she talked about a range of topics, including her plans for the future, her thoughts on marriage, and her age.

During the conversation, she spoke about her single status and how her mother often reminds her of her age and encourages her to find a partner in the industry. However, Yashma acknowledged the difficulties of finding a suitable partner in the entertainment industry, where working conditions can be challenging and personal relationships can be complicated. Her honest response was appreciated by Nadir Ali, who commended her for revealing her age without any hesitation. 

When asked about her marriage plans, Gill revealed that her mother often asks her about getting married, but she hasn't found the right person yet. She also shared that finding a partner in the entertainment industry can be challenging due to the nature of their work.

Furthermore, Gill expressed her strong attachment to Pakistan and said that she cannot imagine living anywhere else in the world. Despite receiving a degree in Australia, she felt a deep connection to her home country and could not stay there for long. Yashma Gill also stated that she has plans to marry and hopes to find a good human being as her life partner. According to her, success is not just about marrying someone wealthy or famous, but about finding someone who is supportive and caring.

She also emphasized the importance of companionship in life, saying that even independent women need someone to share their life with. She believes that love should be unconditional and that a good marriage is built on trust, respect, and mutual understanding.

On the work front, Gill was recently seen in Pyar Ke Sadqay, Tasveer, Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, and Bebaak

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

