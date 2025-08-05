Dr Omer Adil apologises to actress Resham, calls for an end to hostilities

Dr Omer Adil, a senior Pakistani orthopedic surgeon, film and TV critic, and media analyst, has recently extended an apology to actress Resham, expressing his desire to end their public feud.

Known since the days of PTV for his outspoken commentary, Dr Adil has gained prominence through his vlogs where he often critiques celebrities, politicians, and social norms—frequently sparking controversy. He currently hosts a show titled Loud Speaker, where he addresses various societal and showbiz issues.

Recently, he made harsh remarks about actress Resham, prompting her to respond strongly during an appearance on Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast. In a recent vlog, Dr Adil publicly apologized to Resham, stating that mutual friends and well-wishers had advised him that such conflicts should not play out on television.

“Resham, let’s forgive each other and start a new friendship,” he said. “Let’s make a fresh start and give people something to be envious of—our strong bond. Life is already too difficult. Let’s resolve this issue. I await your response.”

He added, “I’m deeply grateful to Resham. She has done many favors for me and supported me morally during tough times. I request again that we move forward and become the brother and sister we once were. Disagreements happen, but I pray Allah fills your heart with the same love, respect, and compassion I hold for you.”

Earlier, during a podcast, Dr Adil had made controversial remarks comparing Resham and Ahmed Ali Butt to unpleasant metaphors, saying, “Opening a perfume bottle scents the air, but opening a gutter lid spreads stench and suffocation.”

He also remarked, “I neither love nor hate her—those feelings are reserved for important people. I don’t even know her. I just feel pity for her, as she is at a stage in life where she’s lost everything—fans, career, fame.”

This is not the first time Dr Adil has found himself in controversy. Last year, after being arrested by Punjab Police, he had issued an unconditional apology to anchor Gharidah Farooqi over inappropriate remarks.