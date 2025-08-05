‘Babar Azam to replace Fakhar Zaman’ in T20 as PCB mulls changes ahead of Asia Cup

LAHORE – Pakistani flamboyant batter Babar Azam is likely to make a T20 comeback as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering the return of former captain to the national T20 squad in wake of Fakhar Zaman’s injury.

Fakhar suffered an injury during recent T20I series against the Windies and has been ruled out of both the T20 and ODI formats for the time being. Cricket Board directed him to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore for a rehabilitation program. While the board continues to monitor his recovery, uncertainty looms over his participation in the Asia Cup 2025.

In light of Fakhar’s current condition, Babar Azam is being considered as a strong option for a return to the T20 squad. His selection will largely depend on his form and fitness during the ongoing ODI series against the West Indies. A solid performance could open the door for his re-entry into the shorter format.

The former skipper was recently seen meeting PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi during the second T20I in Lahore, accompanied by Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah.

The final squad for the Asia Cup is expected to be announced in the second week of August. The tournament begins on September 9, with the opening match in Group B between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

With Asia Cup drawing near and injuries forcing tough decisions, all eyes are on Babar Azam and Men in Green for thie performance and PCB’s final call on the squad selection.