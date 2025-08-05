Factcheck: Is DAE equivalent to 14 years bachelor’s degree?

ISLAMABAD – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has denied claims that the Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) has been declared equivalent to a bachelor’s degree.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, HEC labeled the notification making such claims as fake. The Commission clarified that the DAE, which comprises 14 years of education, has not been equated with a bachelor’s degree.

“The notification circulating regarding DAE’s equivalence to 14 years of education is fake. Please rely only on official announcements from HEC’s verified platforms,” read HEC post shared on X.

HEC warned the public against relying on unverified announcements circulating on social media and urged citizens to refer only to official and verified platforms for authentic updates.

It is worth mentioning that a fake notification dated July 23 has been widely shared online, falsely claiming that the three-year DAE (pursued after intermediate) has been officially recognized as a bachelor’s equivalent by HEC.

The Commission has reiterated its commitment to transparency and cautioned the public to verify all information from official HEC sources before believing or sharing it.