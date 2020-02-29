Pakistan allows over 300 citizens to return from Iran via Taftan border

QUETTA – Pakistan has 'temporarily' opened Taftan border to allow its more than 300 citizens to enter the country from Iran till late last night.

According to media reports, health teams deputed at entry points of Taftan border screened the returning citizens including pilgrims, traders and labourers.

The Pakistani citizens who visited coronavirus hit Iranian cities would be kept in quarantine while other people would be allowed to proceed towards their destinations after a complete medical checkup.

Earlier, Pakistan closed its land border with Iran as fears across the region continued to grow over a jump in new coronavirus infections.

Pakistan shares long borders with Iran that are often used by land travellers.