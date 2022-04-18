#Pakistan calls on world to hold #India accountable for targeted attacks against #Muslims
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent campaign of violence against Muslims that left at least one person dead, dozens injured, numerous Muslim-owned properties destroyed and residents bracing for the possibility of further clashes.
Muslims were aggressively targeted by authorities in the aftermath of clashes that started after a Hindu festival.
A statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) said an attempt was made to hoist a saffron flag at Jahangirpuri’s Jamia Masjid, where Muslims were waiting to break their fasts, and provocative music was also played and weapons were brandished.
FO spokesperson said the incident brought to mind the horrific memories of the Delhi pogrom of February 2020 which was aimed to discriminate, dispossess and dehumanize the Muslim community. It also urged the international community to hold the country accountable for widespread human rights violations.
“Harrowing scenes of demolition of houses, businesses and shops belonging to Muslims and the vandalisation of mosques by local authorities in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat reveal the deep penetration of Hindutva ideology into the fabric of Indian state and society,” it further said.
Mosque vandalized, Muslim houses burnt down as ... 08:31 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
NEW DELHI – Right-wing groups attacked Muslims while a mosque was vandalized and properties owned by Muslims were ...
Pakistan maintained that it is more alarming that the local authorities were evidently complicit in the fear-mongering campaign against the Muslims on the pretext of a crackdown.
FO called upon the international human rights organizations, particularly the UN to question New Delhi and hold it accountable for repeated violations of human rights.
Pakistan condemns 'senseless attacks' against ... 11:05 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Pakistan has strongly condemned vandalisation of several mosques, houses and shops of Muslims by radical Hindutva mobs ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- #Pakistan calls on world to hold #India accountable for targeted ...07:25 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
- Oath-taking ceremony of federal cabinet hangs in balance05:54 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
- Imran Khan says whatever he took from Toshakhana is on 'record'05:29 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
- On this day in 1986, Javed Miandad creates history by smashing six to ...04:51 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
- Chief Justice responds after former PM Khan objects courts opening at ...04:19 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
- Syra Yousuf, Feroze Khan among others celebrities flock to PTI’s ...07:17 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- Hassan Ali celebrates wife Samiyah’s birthday at UK restaurant05:06 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- Jemima Goldsmith reacts to planned protests outside her London ...08:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022