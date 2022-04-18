#Pakistan calls on world to hold #India accountable for targeted attacks against #Muslims
Web Desk
07:25 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
#Pakistan calls on world to hold #India accountable for targeted attacks against #Muslims
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent campaign of violence against Muslims that left at least one person dead, dozens injured, numerous Muslim-owned properties destroyed and residents bracing for the possibility of further clashes.

Muslims were aggressively targeted by authorities in the aftermath of clashes that started after a Hindu festival.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) said an attempt was made to hoist a saffron flag at Jahangirpuri’s Jamia Masjid, where Muslims were waiting to break their fasts, and provocative music was also played and weapons were brandished.

FO spokesperson said the incident brought to mind the horrific memories of the Delhi pogrom of February 2020 which was aimed to discriminate, dispossess and dehumanize the Muslim community. It also urged the international community to hold the country accountable for widespread human rights violations.

“Harrowing scenes of demolition of houses, businesses and shops belonging to Muslims and the vandalisation of mosques by local authorities in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat reveal the deep penetration of Hindutva ideology into the fabric of Indian state and society,” it further said.

Mosque vandalized, Muslim houses burnt down as ... 08:31 PM | 13 Apr, 2022

NEW DELHI – Right-wing groups attacked Muslims while a mosque was vandalized and properties owned by Muslims were ...

Pakistan maintained that it is more alarming that the local authorities were evidently complicit in the fear-mongering campaign against the Muslims on the pretext of a crackdown.

FO called upon the international human rights organizations, particularly the UN to question New Delhi and hold it accountable for repeated violations of human rights.

Pakistan condemns 'senseless attacks' against ... 11:05 PM | 30 Oct, 2021

Pakistan has strongly condemned vandalisation of several mosques, houses and shops of Muslims by radical Hindutva mobs ...

More From This Category
Oath-taking ceremony of federal cabinet hangs in ...
05:54 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
Imran Khan says whatever he took from Toshakhana ...
05:29 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
Chief Justice responds after former PM Khan ...
04:19 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
Lawyers ‘torture’ sub-inspector to death at ...
03:04 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
Sri Lankan citizen’s lynching: Court likely to ...
02:10 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
Saudi ambassador calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif  
01:36 PM | 18 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Asad Siddiqui celebrates birthday with family and friends
03:38 PM | 18 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr