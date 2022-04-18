Pakistan calls on world to hold #India accountable for targeted attacks against #Muslims

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent campaign of violence against Muslims that left at least one person dead, dozens injured, numerous Muslim-owned properties destroyed and residents bracing for the possibility of further clashes.

Muslims were aggressively targeted by authorities in the aftermath of clashes that started after a Hindu festival.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) said an attempt was made to hoist a saffron flag at Jahangirpuri’s Jamia Masjid, where Muslims were waiting to break their fasts, and provocative music was also played and weapons were brandished.

FO spokesperson said the incident brought to mind the horrific memories of the Delhi pogrom of February 2020 which was aimed to discriminate, dispossess and dehumanize the Muslim community. It also urged the international community to hold the country accountable for widespread human rights violations.

“Harrowing scenes of demolition of houses, businesses and shops belonging to Muslims and the vandalisation of mosques by local authorities in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat reveal the deep penetration of Hindutva ideology into the fabric of Indian state and society,” it further said.

Pakistan maintained that it is more alarming that the local authorities were evidently complicit in the fear-mongering campaign against the Muslims on the pretext of a crackdown.

FO called upon the international human rights organizations, particularly the UN to question New Delhi and hold it accountable for repeated violations of human rights.