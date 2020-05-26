Post-Eid schedule for markets opening in Punjab announced

LAHORE – Punjab government has revised schedule of opening markets across the Punjab amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country.

A notification states that markets will be allowed to open from 9am till 5pm after Eid holidays. Earlier, the traders were allowed to continue business activities till 10pm in order to facilitate public for eid shopping.

Now, the timetable has been reverted while the medical stores will be allowed to open around the clock across the province.

In pre-eid measures, the federal and provincial governments eased what they called a “smart lockdown” and allowed markets and shopping plazas to reopen.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 57,705, according to government data till Tuesday afternoon.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 1197, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 18,314 patients have fully recovered.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 408, while Sindh and Punjab follow with 369 and 352 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has so far recorded 41 deaths; Islamabad, 17; Gilgit Baltistan, 8; and Azad Kashmir, 2.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).