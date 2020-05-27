Pakistan welcomes UN Chief’s remarks stressing need to counter Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanm has welcome the United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres' agreement on need to counter Islamophobia and OIC-IPHRC’s earlier censure.

In a tweet, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has consistently appealed to the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to condemn Modi’s Hindutva supremacist ideology with relentless Islamophobia and violence and regional instability perpetuated.