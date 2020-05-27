Another 176 Pakistanis stranded in India to return home today

ISLAMABAD - Another 176 Pakistanis stranded in India due to the extended lockdown and closure of Attari-Wagah border following COVID-19 outbreak return home via Attari-Wagah border today (Wednesday).

According to media reports, these Pakistanis were stranded in different Indian states including Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Delhi.

In line with the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directions, for safe and smooth repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi remained in close contact with the Indian side and the Foreign Office has been coordinating with other national authorities in Pakistan.

Since 20 March 2020, more than 400 stranded Pakistanis have already been repatriated from India via Attari-Wagah border.