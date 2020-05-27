Tensions b/w China & India escalated after frequent skirmishes in Ladakh

LADAKH - Tensions between India and its neighbouring countries are on the rise after frequent skirmishes between India and China at Actual Line of Control (LoC) in Ladakh.

The recent tension between the two countries started when Indian army began constructing a road and a bridge in an area of Ladakh, angering China.

Indian army was alarmed when it witnessed an increased movement of Chinese army in the area. Chinese planes, helicopters and heavy artillery started reaching the area.

Then Chinese army entered into Indian Occupied Ladakh at Galwan Valley and set up their presence after pushing Indian army out.

There are reports of Chinese army digging trenches inside four to five kilometers of Line of Actual Control, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Chinese army also arrested a number of Indian soldiers, who were released after apologies tendered by high command of Indian army.

The armies are currently on a high-alert at two locations along the Line of Actual Control — the 3,488 kilometer (2,167 mile) unmarked boundary between India and China. Additional troops have been rushed to the border by both sides. They are facing each other at the Galwan River, which was one of the early triggers of the 1962 India-China war, and at Pangong Tso —a glacial lake at 14,000 feet in the Tibetan plateau, portions of which are claimed by both.

On the other hand, India's border conflict with Nepal is also increasing. A map released by Nepalese Prime Minister has shown Kala Pani and Lampia Dhora as part of Nepal which are claimed by India.