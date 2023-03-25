Search

PakistanTop News

President Alvi asks PM to implement Supreme Court’s order on Punjab, KP elections

Web Desk 09:19 AM | 25 Mar, 2023
President Alvi asks PM to implement Supreme Court’s order on Punjab, KP elections
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi approached Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging the premier to direct authorities to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct general elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

In a letter, Alvi conveyed to the Prime Minister that conducting elections in the two local legislatures was crucial in compliance with Supreme Court’s orders, asking the latter to avoid further complications, as the matter attracts the contempt of court proceedings.

President said flagrant violation of the Constitution had been committed by the executive authorities and government departments, and maintained that the electoral watchdog had not implemented his announcement of holding general elections in Punjab.

Referring to Article 220 of the Constitution, President maintained that it shall be the duty of all executive authorities in the federation and in the provinces to assist the commissioner and the Election Commission in the discharge of his or their functions.

The president’s letter has come after the ECP announced on March 22 to delay the election in Punjab until October 8 on the grounds that it could not conduct transparent and peaceful polls on the scheduled date of April 30.

He also lamented PM Shehbaz of holding “no meaningful consultation with the President on policy issues”, stating that it is the responsibility of the premier to furnish information relating to the administration of affairs of the federation and proposals for legislation.

He added that the country’s top court had ordered the election authority to propose a date to the president for holding the elections within 90 days or on a date that deviates to the barest minimum from the aforesaid deadline.

President decided to push Prime Minister for conducting elections as Election Commission postponed the general elections in the country’s most populous region in view of the security situation in various parts of the country.

Human Rights Violations

President Alvi further underscored Sharif’s attention towards the human rights violation, highlighting the seriousness of incidents, atrocities of law enforcement agencies and grossly disproportionate use of force against Pakistan.

Fake and frivolous cases had been registered against politicians, workers, journalists and media persons; houses of political workers had been raided, and citizens had been abducted without warrants and lawful justification, the letter reads.

He called oppression by state machinery against innocent citizens a clear breach and violations of fundamental rights.  

Punjab Assembly elections postponed till Oct 8 amid 'security concerns'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Punjab govt notifies office timings for Ramadan 2023

10:05 AM | 25 Mar, 2023

Islamabad court converts Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrants into bailable in judge threatening case

08:18 PM | 24 Mar, 2023

Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz takes charge as interim Punjab sports minister

07:53 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Punjab

05:55 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

US President Joe Biden remembers Pakistan, other disaster-hit nations in his Ramadan message

11:53 AM | 23 Mar, 2023

Punjab Assembly elections postponed till Oct 8 amid 'security concerns'

09:43 AM | 23 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

#PTI leaders arrested, key routes in #Lahore sealed ahead of ...

10:34 AM | 25 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 25th March 2023

08:42 AM | 25 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 25, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.1 286.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.5 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.6 759.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.31 41.71
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.62 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.56 179.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.94
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.97 311.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,470.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Karachi PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Islamabad PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Peshawar PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Quetta PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Sialkot PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Attock PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Gujranwala PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Jehlum PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Multan PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Bahawalpur PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Gujrat PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Nawabshah PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Chakwal PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Hyderabad PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Nowshehra PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Sargodha PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Faisalabad PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Mirpur PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: