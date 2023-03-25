President Alvi asks PM to implement Supreme Court’s order on Punjab, KP elections

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi approached Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging the premier to direct authorities to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct general elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

In a letter, Alvi conveyed to the Prime Minister that conducting elections in the two local legislatures was crucial in compliance with Supreme Court’s orders, asking the latter to avoid further complications, as the matter attracts the contempt of court proceedings.

President said flagrant violation of the Constitution had been committed by the executive authorities and government departments, and maintained that the electoral watchdog had not implemented his announcement of holding general elections in Punjab.

Referring to Article 220 of the Constitution, President maintained that it shall be the duty of all executive authorities in the federation and in the provinces to assist the commissioner and the Election Commission in the discharge of his or their functions.

President writes to Prime Minister; asks to direct concerned authorities to assist ECP to hold general elections in provinces on time and highlights human rights abuses by authorities.https://t.co/9A4daYlOGS pic.twitter.com/u6aaiscMfj — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 24, 2023

The president’s letter has come after the ECP announced on March 22 to delay the election in Punjab until October 8 on the grounds that it could not conduct transparent and peaceful polls on the scheduled date of April 30.

He also lamented PM Shehbaz of holding “no meaningful consultation with the President on policy issues”, stating that it is the responsibility of the premier to furnish information relating to the administration of affairs of the federation and proposals for legislation.

He added that the country’s top court had ordered the election authority to propose a date to the president for holding the elections within 90 days or on a date that deviates to the barest minimum from the aforesaid deadline.

President decided to push Prime Minister for conducting elections as Election Commission postponed the general elections in the country’s most populous region in view of the security situation in various parts of the country.

Human Rights Violations

President Alvi further underscored Sharif’s attention towards the human rights violation, highlighting the seriousness of incidents, atrocities of law enforcement agencies and grossly disproportionate use of force against Pakistan.

Fake and frivolous cases had been registered against politicians, workers, journalists and media persons; houses of political workers had been raided, and citizens had been abducted without warrants and lawful justification, the letter reads.

He called oppression by state machinery against innocent citizens a clear breach and violations of fundamental rights.