Punjab govt notifies office timings for Ramadan 2023

Punjab government on Friday notified new timings for public offices during the holy month of Ramadan.

In an official notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department, it said public offices under the government working five days a week (Monday to Friday) will operate from 10:30 am to 4 pm for the first four weekdays and will close down at 1 pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, the government offices working six days a week will operate from 10:30 am to 4 pm. The offices will close at 1:00 pm on Friday.

Punjab issued new timings for the Holy Month after the federal government notified new slots for office hours. Public offices under the federal government will operate from 07:30 am to 01:30 am.

On Fridays, the government offices will operate from 07:30 am to 12 pm.