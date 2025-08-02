Monsoon not over yet, heavy rains expected to continue into Late September

ISLAMABAD – Met Office warned that monsoon season across Pakistan may extend beyond its usual timeframe this year, likely continuing until end of September. The development is being linked to growing impact of climate change on regional weather systems.

According to weather experts, rainfall patterns in 2025 are showing a considerable shift. While early monsoon period brought significant precipitation to northern and upper regions of country, southern areas have remained largely dry. However, this trend is expected to change starting August 10, when the monsoon system begins to shift southward.

“Southern Pakistan, which typically sees monsoon wrap up by mid-September, may now witness more active rain spells well into late September,” a senior meteorologist stated.

Experts say prolonged season could pose both opportunities and risks, recharging reservoirs while increasing the threat of urban flooding in vulnerable southern districts. Authorities are advised to prepare for an extended spell of wet weather, especially in areas that have so far remained unaffected.

The unusual extension is yet another sign of how climate change is altering long-standing weather norms, demanding improved forecasting and stronger disaster preparedness across the country.