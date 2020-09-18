13 more schools closed over not complying COVID-19 SOPs in Pakistan

LAHORE – At least 13 more schools have been shut for not implementing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain curb the spread of novel coronavirus across the country.

According to media details, the National Command and Control Center said that 13 educational institutions have been sealed over the violation of the coronavirus SOPs.

10 educational institutions were closed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 3 in Sindh. The outbreak spread in educational institutions due to lack of precautionary measures.

Sindh Minister for Education and Labor Saeed Ghani also paid a surprise visit to Government Girls College in New Karachi and said that social distance should be maintained in the classrooms of the college.

Saeed Ghani also visited Mujeeb-ul-Nisa Ikram Government Girls Secondary Campus School located in New Karachi and lauded the implementation of the SOPs.

Just two days after the educational institutions opened in Pakistan after six-month closure, 22 schools were closed in Pakistan for violating SOPs set to curb the spread of COVID-19.

On September 15; authorities in Pakistan decided to reopen schools and colleges after reasonablr drop in the corona cases in the country.