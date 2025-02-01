Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

American Woman Ditched By Karachi Lover Agrees To Return Home After Heartbreak

LAHORE – The story of Onijah Andrew Robinson, an American national – who arrived in Karachi to find the love of her life, is finally coming to an end as she agrees to return back after week long drama in port city.

The mother of two remained in headlines as she landed in metroplis city to meet a man she befriended on social media, but the man Nidal Memom abandoned her amid peer pressure. Despite offers to return home and assistance from local authorities, Robinson chose to stay in Pakistan, demanding a weekly allowance of $50,000.

She has not filed formal complaint against Memon, and the Pakistani police have stated that the situation is a personal matter, with their role limited to providing security.

After her marriage proposal was denied, Robinson found herself abandoned and in a difficult situation. Although an NGO offered her a return ticket and financial support to help her get back to her home, she initially refused and instead stayed outside Memon’s apartment in the parking area.

However, after days of uncertainty, Robinson now decided to return home to New York. The 33-year-old expressed gratitude for assistance amid financial challenges.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

