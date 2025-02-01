Weather Update: Rain to hit Lahore, parts of Punjab amid new westerly wave

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore witnessed cold weather, amid a slight drop in temperature, and Met Office forecast scattered rain in the city and several parts of Punjab this weekend due to the influence of a westerly wave moving over upper Pakistan.

In its advisory, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said cold and dry weather is expected to prevail in most districts of Punjab, while light rain and snowfall are likely in isolated areas of Murree and Galliyat.

Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, and Gujranwala will also experience light rain or thunderstorms in the coming days.

Lahore Weather

The minimum temperature in Lahore is expected to remain between 13-16°C throughout the weekend, while Murree is likely to see temperatures drop to freezing point (0°C).

In the past 24 hours, Lahore recorded a minimum temperature of 09°C with 45% relative humidity, while Murree was the coldest place in Pakistan at 0°C.