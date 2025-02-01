Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Weather Update: Rain to hit Lahore, parts of Punjab amid new westerly wave

Weather Update Lahores First Winter Rain Brings Chill In Punjab Capital

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore witnessed cold weather, amid a slight drop in temperature, and Met Office forecast scattered rain in the city and several parts of Punjab this weekend due to the influence of a westerly wave moving over upper Pakistan.

In its advisory, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said cold and dry weather is expected to prevail in most districts of Punjab, while light rain and snowfall are likely in isolated areas of Murree and Galliyat.

Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, and Gujranwala will also experience light rain or thunderstorms in the coming days.

Lahore Weather

The minimum temperature in Lahore is expected to remain between 13-16°C throughout the weekend, while Murree is likely to see temperatures drop to freezing point (0°C).

In the past 24 hours, Lahore recorded a minimum temperature of 09°C with 45% relative humidity, while Murree was the coldest place in Pakistan at 0°C.

On Saturday morning, fog caused disruptions, leading to the closure of several motorways, including the M3, M11, and M2, due to low visibility.

Some flights have been delayed, including Flight 402 from Karachi, Flight 724 from Dubai, and Flight 523 from Lahore to Karachi, which couldn’t take off due to aircraft unavailability.

Rain, snowfall, and heavy fog expected across Pakistan

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 1 February 2025 Saturday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.4 281.1
Euro 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar 193.6 196
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar 898.6 908.1
Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
New Zealand $ 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar 207.5 209.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search