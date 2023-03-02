Islamabad court grants bail to Lt Gen (r) Amjad Shoaib

A local court in Islamabad on Thursday granted bail to Lt-Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib in a case of inciting people for mutiny and spreading hatred against state institutions.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra announced the verdict.

During the hearing today, the prosecutor had opposed the discharge petition. The court heard arguments from both sides, reserved its ruling and then announced a decision.

A local court in Islamabad on Monday had given police three-day physical remand of former Amjad Shoaib.

The Islamabad police had requested a week-long physical remand of the accused.