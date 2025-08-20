Historic Day at Pakistan Stock Exchange as KSE-100 tops 150,000 points

KARACHI — Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) set new record on August 20 as its benchmark KSE-100 index surged past 150,000-point level for the first time in history, marking defining moment for the country’s financial markets.

PSX achieved historic milestone today as flagship KSE-100 Index surged to unprecedented 150,653.22, showing robust 0.59pc gain on the day. Trading ranged between 149,931 and 150,727 underscoring active investor participation amid heightened optimism.

The day’s trading volume reached 106.6 million shares, signaling strong market liquidity and momentum. Since start of the year, the index has soared 30.86%, with a remarkable 93.78% gain over the past 12 months.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the “historic milestone” and credited achievement to improving economic conditions and the growing confidence of investors. He thanked the business community for backing government policies and for continuing to drive economic activity despite challenges.

“This performance reflects the resilience of our markets and the faith of traders and investors in Pakistan’s economy. The journey of progress is ongoing, but more work still lies ahead,” the premier said in a statement.

Market analysts described the breakthrough as a strong signal of investor optimism, fueled by policy reforms, fiscal discipline, and expectations of stability in key economic indicators.

Sharif also underlined that higher levels of investment and business expansion would generate new employment opportunities and benefit the wider population.

“This achievement is the result of joint efforts by all stakeholders and demonstrates Pakistan’s potential as a rising emerging market,” he added.

The record close of the KSE-100 index is being seen as a major boost for Pakistan’s financial image, both domestically and internationally, reinforcing hopes for sustained growth in the months ahead.