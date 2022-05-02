World peace organisation speaks against death penalty in Sri Lankan citizen’s lynching case

ISLAMABAD – The Organization for World Peace (OWP) expressed concerns over Pakistani court’s decision to sentence six persons to death in the lynching case of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara Priyantha Diyawadanage, who was beaten to death and was set ablaze by a deadly mob back in December last year.

"While the actions of the individuals involved in the murder of Priyantha Diyawadanage are absolutely reprehensible, the death penalty should never be utilised," the non-profit organization said in a statement.

“Instead of providing restorative justice or enacting meaningful change, the death penalty only perpetuates the cycle of violence. However, the judicial and policing systems in Pakistan should be commended for their thorough investigation and trial procedures in a case that involved dozens of assailants,” OWP said.

Calling death penalty inhumane, the organisation said that the Pakistani government should ratify the proposed trade agreement with the EU that would ban the usage of the death penalty in Pakistan.

“Utilizing the death penalty as a judicial punishment only normalizes the perpetual use of violence by the government and civilians alike,” it pointed out.

Pakistani court hands down death sentence to six ... 08:49 PM | 18 Apr, 2022 ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court on Monday sentenced six persons to death in the lynching case of Sri Lankan ...

“As blasphemy is considered a crime punishable by the death penalty in Pakistan, removing the death penalty would also lower the chances of vigilante-inspired murders.”

It also urged the Pakistani government to publicly condemn the violent actions of political organisations.

“Without comprehensive and hardline action by the Pakistani government, religiously motivated violence will continue to spread,” it concluded.