01:05 PM | 2 May, 2022
NAB Lahore defends probe against Farah Khan
LAHORE – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) clarified on Monday that an investigation launched against Farah Khan, a close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, over allegedly holding assets beyond means and money laundering is legitimate. 

A spokesperson of NAB’s Lahore office explained that the anti-graft watchdog is authorised to launch inquiries against former public office holders and their families. 

Farah Khan’s husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar served as Gujranwala district chairman during 1997-1999, the spokesperson said in a statement while defending the probe against Farah Khan. 

Probe against her approved in accordance with the law as it is clearly defined in the Anti-Money Laundering Act and NAB Ordinance, he added. 

Saying NAB is an independent and autonomous institution, he said that investigation in Farah Khan case will be conducted in transparent manners.

The statement comes a day after former PM Imran Khan declared Farah Khan ‘innocent’ of any wrongdoing.

In a press conference on Sunday, the PTI chairman mentioned that Farah Khan is a victim of a ‘political vendetta’, saying she is “innocent and must be given a fair chance to present her stance”. Farah remained on target due to her proximity with my wife, he added.

Khan maintained that Farah has been working in the real estate sector for nearly 2 decades. “Ask those working in the real estate sector how much their assets grow in the past three years,” he said. 

