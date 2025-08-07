Pakistan’s trade deficit widens, services deficit down in July 2025

ISLAMABAD – Trade deficit of fifth largest country by population moved up by 44percent in July 2025, while import growth outpaced export gains, showing early fiscal pressure on country’s external sector.

The latest figures released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) show growing imbalance in trade at the beginning of the new FY.

As per data, exports in July hovered at $2.7 billion, showing 16.9pc increase compared to same month last year and 8.9pc rise from June 2025 whereas imports soared to $5.4 billion, which makes 29.3pc year-on-year increase and 12.4pc higher than the previous month.

This widened monthly trade deficit to $2.75 billion, compared to $1.91 billion in July 2024 and $2.37 billion in June 2025.

During full fiscal year 2024–25, the total trade deficit was around $26.35 billion, showing 9.3pc increase from previous year. Exports over year totaled $32 billion, growing 4.5pc, while imports reached $58.4 billion, up 6.6pc.

Pakistan’s services trade deficit declined by 15.84pc, narrowing to $2.62 billion in FY25 from $3.1 billion in FY24. The country spent $11 billion on foreign services while earning $8.4 billion through its service exports.

This shows 9.23pc increase in services exports and a 2.01pc rise in services imports, highlighting improved performance in the services sector despite a persistent deficit.

The growing goods trade deficit poses concerns for Pakistan’s current account, especially with rising import bills.