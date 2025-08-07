App Hit By Rs1 23 Billion Financial Scandal As Senate Shaken By Corruption Report

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s state run news agency, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), comes under scrutiny as over Rs1.23 billion has allegedly been looted from public funds.

The embezzlement is said to be orchestrated by well-connected internal network, and it all continued for five years, from 2019 to 2024, right under the noses of high-ups.

The explosive revelation came to light during meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, where Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar made startling disclosure, saying a mega scandal in APP funds has been reported by MD Muhammad Asim Khichi, and he will personally take this forward.

The scandal involves large-scale misappropriation from the Employees’ Retirement and Provident Funds (ERC & PF), allegedly carried out by network of over six employees. Despite damning evidence, including bank statements, audit reports, and financial records, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has yet to register even single FIR, raising serious concerns about delays and possible cover-ups.

The committee meeting, chaired by Senator Ali Zafar, saw intense questioning by Senator Sarmad Ali, who blew whistle on scale of financial rot. “The looting of Rs. 1.23 billion from a national institution is a crime against the people,” he said, demanding immediate action.

Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi, speaking to journalists after session, called revelations deeply alarming and questioned FIA’s silence: “Why has no case been filed despite crystal-clear evidence? It shows sheer negligence, or worse.”

The issue is now set to be presented in Parliament, with calls for a high-level investigation, recovery of stolen funds, and prosecution of those involved.