Sherry Rehman ranks among TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2023

Noor Fatima 03:46 PM | 14 Apr, 2023
Sherry Rehman ranks among TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2023
Source: Sherry Rehman (Instagram)

In yet another proud moment for Pakistani women, Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman has been named among the "100 Most Influential People of 2023" by the celebrated American magazine, TIME.

Rehman's profile was covered by Germany’s state secretary and special envoy for international climate action, Jennifer Morgan.

Morgan lauded Rehman for her impactful efforts during the destructive floods that hit Pakistan in June last year. Morgan reminded that the countries that are least responsible suffer the most. She also mentioned that the climate crises in Pakistan led to more than a third of the country being flooded.

"The water had not yet fully receded when Sherry Rehman arrived in Egypt for COP27, the UN climate summit, in November," Morgan noted.

Lauding Sherry, the author suggested that Rehman served as Pakistan’s minister for climate change, and also gave a voice to those who had lost everything to the floods.

Morgan wrote, "Through impassioned speeches and tireless engagement in negotiations, she convinced many of the delegates that the blatant injustice must come to an end. COP27 ended with a historic decision — the world community agreed for the first time to establish new loss and damage funding arrangements to support the most vulnerable countries."

"We will need more people like Sherry Rehman along the way," Morgan declared.

In December 2022, the Pakistani Senator was named among the "25 Most Influential Women of 2022" by the UK's newspaper Financial Times.

Pakistan climate minister Sherry Rehman named among world's 25 most influential women

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

