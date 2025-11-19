PCB grants NOCs to cricketers including Mohammad Amir for Abu Dhabi, Dubai leagues

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to several national cricketers, allowing them to participate in upcoming international leagues.

Players have received NOCs for the Abu Dhabi T10 League and the Dubai ILT20 League.

For the Abu Dhabi T10 League, players have been granted NOCs valid until November 25. These players include Mohammad Amir, Azam Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Iftikhar Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Asif Ali, Salman Irshad, Arfat Minhas, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Akif Javed, Mir Hamza, Obaid Shah, and Khwaja Nafees.

Meanwhile, for the Dubai ILT20 League, three players have received NOCs valid from December 2 to January 4. These players are Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, and Naseem Shah.

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Hassan Ali, Haris Rauf, and Shadab Khan had previously been granted NOCs to participate in the Big Bash League (BBL).

This move is in line with the PCB’s commitment to allowing its players to participate in prestigious international leagues while maintaining their domestic cricket commitments.