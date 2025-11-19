Don’t Use THESE Common Medicines as Punjab Issues New Health Alert

LAHORE – Punjab Drug Control Authority declared multiple batches of widely used medicines, including some common cough syrups, as substandard, ordering immediate restriction on sale.

Citizens, retailers, and hospitals are being warned to return these dangerous products at the earliest.

An official alert from the authority lists names and batch details of the affected medicines. Among the most alarming is Aricof Cough Syrup, found to contain excessive levels of Diethylene Glycol which is toxic chemical, prompting an urgent recall.

Other medicines and products affected include Loratadine Tablets 10 mg, SafeMed 100 ml and several creams.

Authorities have warned that anyone in possession of these batches must return them without delay.

Hospitals are seeing sharp surge in cases of cold, cough, dengue, and malaria, raising serious public health concerns. Health experts are urging citizens to take immediate precautions: avoid handshakes, maintain distance, wear masks, and boost immunity through a healthy diet.