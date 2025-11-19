Bangladesh cricket team’s visit to India for ODI, T20 series postponed

DHAKA – The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that the national women’s team will not travel to India for the ODI and T20 series.

A BC spokesperson confirmed it to international media that the Bangladesh Women’s Cricket Team’s tour of India has been postponed.

The BCB received official communication from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informing them that the white-ball series, part of the ICC’s Future Tours Programme, will be rescheduled to a later date.

Although no specific reason was given for the delay, it is believed that ongoing political tensions between India and Bangladesh have played a significant role in the decision.

The series, which was initially planned to take place in December, was set to be the final series for India’s women’s team before the Women’s Premier League (WPL) kicks off, and the only fixture between the team’s successful ODI World Cup campaign and the WPL.

The matches, which were to be held in Kolkata and Cuttack, would have marked the beginning of a new cycle in the Women’s ODI Championship for both teams.

Earlier this year, the Indian men’s white-ball tour to Bangladesh, originally scheduled for August 2025, was also postponed and has been rescheduled for September 2026.