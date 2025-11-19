Sanjay Dutt to play Fearless Pakistani cop Ch. Aslam in upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Dhurandhar’

Bollywood is gearing up for a high-octane political action thriller. Sanjay Dutt will step into the shoes of Pakistan’s most fearless and daring cop, Chaudhry Aslam, in the upcoming film Dhurandhar, which delves into the world of Pakistani politics and gang wars and will also shed light on Indian terrorism in Pakistan.

The movie directed by Aditya Dhar is scheduled to hit theaters this December. Early buzz from reviews suggests the movie takes a bold Indian perspective, frequently pointing fingers at the Pakistan intelligence agency.

Claiming to be inspired by real-life incidents, global conflicts, and covert operations by Indian agencies, Dhurandhar seems to be intense action and drama. However, insiders note that it also packs the political rhetoric of Modi-led government, making it both a power-packed entertainer and a statement piece.

Dhurandhar Cast

Ranveer Singh leads as the mysterious protagonist,

Akshaye Khanna stars as Karachi gangster Abdur Rehman Baloch aka Rehman Dacait

Sanjay Dutt takes on the role of “The Jinn,”

R. Madhavan appears as “The Charioteer of Karma,” and

Arjun Rampal embodies “The Angel of Death.”

While the official character names remain under wraps, the teaser posters have already given fans a thrilling glimpse into their personas. In July, a short first-look teaser dropped, featuring Ranveer Singh and the principal cast.

The movie’s provisional runtime is 3 hours and 5 minutes, with final duration to be announced in coming days. With a cast of Bollywood heavyweights, gripping real-life inspirations, and explosive action sequences, Dhurandhar promises to be the ultimate cinematic showdown this December.