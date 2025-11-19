Gold prices surge by Rs7,900 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices have risen sharply in both global and local markets on Wednesday as worldwide economic uncertainties increase interest of investors in the commodity.

In the international market, the price of gold surged by $79, reaching $4,092 per ounce.

However, the price of one tola (11.66 grams) of gold saw an increase of Rs7,900 in Pakistan, pushing the price to Rs431,562 per tola.

The price of 10 grams of gold also rose sharply, increasing by Rs6,773 to reach Rs369,995.

This marks a significant jump in gold prices, following a recent decline in the market.

In addition, silver saw a price rise, with the price of one tola of silver climbing by Rs177, reaching Rs5,422.

A day earlier, the international gold market experienced a slight dip, with prices falling by $70 to $4,013 per ounce.

Similarly, the local market saw a decline of Rs7,000, bringing the price of one tola of gold to Rs423,662. However, the recent rebound has been welcomed by gold traders and investors alike.

Experts attribute the volatility in gold prices to various global factors, including currency fluctuations and changes in investor sentiment amid uncertain economic conditions.

As gold prices continue to fluctuate, many are watching the market closely, with expectations that these trends could influence other commodity prices in the coming weeks.