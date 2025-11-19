Lahore Police’s social media account raises eyebrows with ‘ChatGPT generated posts’

ChatGPT, and other AI tools are used by individuals for writing emails, generating ideas, or crafting social media posts, and is now making its way into official communications.

With just few simple commands, users can create public announcements, press releases, and other professional messages. The trend now reached law enforcement and even newspapers. A recent post by Lahore Police’s official X account shows unusually polished and well-structured, far beyond the typical style of routine departmental communications.

Social media users were quick to notice that a post said “ChatGPT said” in the caption along with meeting led by SP city along with religious scholars.

The timing of this “social media glow-up” is almost ironic. Just days ago, Pakistan’s leading newspaper Dawn became the center of an AI blunder. In one of its article covering auto sales, the newspaper accidentally published a ChatGPT prompt. The article concluded with an AI-generated suggestion to make the front-page headline snappier.

Readers noticed immediately, the newspaper clipping went viral, and Dawn quickly issued an apology, acknowledging that AI content had slipped past editorial oversight.