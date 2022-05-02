Bilawal Bhutto spends Eid with sister Bakhtwar in UAE
KARACHI – Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended his stay in Dubai to spend Eid-ul-Fitr with the family of his sister Bakhtawar, it has emerged.
The first day of Eid is being observed in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Canada and other parts of the world today with religious fervour.
The PPP chief was the member of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation that paid a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia before arriving in the United Arab Emirates on an official visit.
Reports said that Bilawal will come back to Pakistan on Tuesday when Pakistan will observe the first day of Eid. However, all other members of the delegation has reached back.
During their visit to Saudi Arabia, members of the delegation held important meetings with the top Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
