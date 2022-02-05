Coal mine blast kills five workers in Quetta

02:35 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
Coal mine blast kills five workers in Quetta
QUETTA – At least five workers were killed and three others injured in a methane gas explosion in a coal mine in Quetta early Saturday.

Reports said that the blast occurred in the Sra Ghazgai mine area outside the provincial capital, where the mine was allegedly being operated illegally.

Chief mine inspector Abdul Ghani said that no owner or contractor linked to the collapsed mine could be arrested as the rescued workers were in no condition to record their statements.

He added that the mine was being thoroughly examined to ensure no other workers were trapped in the collapsed mine.

