NCCIA arrests suspect involved in child pornography in Haripur

10:46 pm | Jan 1, 2026
ABBOTABAD – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) carried out a major operation and arrested a suspect involved in child pornography.

According to a statement issued by the NCCIA, action was taken through NCMEC’s Cyber Tip Line, and the accused, Waqas Ahmed, was arrested from Haripur.

Regarding the operation, it was stated that a large quantity of child pornography material was recovered from the suspect’s possession. He was using mobile phones and social media accounts for this purpose.

It was further stated that a case has been registered against the suspect at the Cyber Crime Circle Abbottabad, and further investigation has begun.

