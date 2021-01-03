Eleven coal miners shot dead in Balochistan’s Machh

QUETTA – At least eleven coal miners were gunned down while three others were reportedly injured after armed men opened fire near Machh coalfield.

According to the Levies force, coal miners were kidnapped and then taken to a deserted location where the attackers killed them. Identification of the injured and dead is still underway.

The bodies and injured people have been moved to Mach’s district hospital where doctors have declared them to be in serious condition, Bolan Deputy Commissioner Murad Kasi told media.

Levies force, Rangers, and police personnel reached the site and have started the search operation.