Punjab Free WiFi project no more
Web Desk
10:37 AM | 3 Jan, 2021
Punjab Free WiFi project no more
Share

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Saturday has shut down free Wi-Fi service all over the province due to heavy annual subsidies.

The project provides the facility at over 200 spots in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

According to the sources, the project was costing around Rs195 million annually.

Under the project, free Wi-Fi was provided to libraries, colleges, educational institutions, and other government places, including parks and press clubs. Thousands of students, research scholars, and journalists had been deprived of free internet service.

The PML-N government launched the project back in 2017 and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) had been providing free internet service at public places for the last several years.

PM Imran inaugurates first Science & Technology ... 03:23 PM | 9 Dec, 2019

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to transform Pakistan into a knowledge economy by equipping the ...

More From This Category
Karachi woman jumps off four-storey building ...
11:27 AM | 3 Jan, 2021
Eleven coal miners shot dead in Balochistan’s ...
10:11 AM | 3 Jan, 2021
PPSC exam leaked, culprits arrested by ...
09:20 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
FM Qureshi just named the future capital of South ...
08:48 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
Lashkar-e-Taiba's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi arrested ...
08:12 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
LHC halts Ravi River Urban Development Project
07:05 PM | 2 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
IN PICS | LUX Style Awards 2020
10:31 PM | 2 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr